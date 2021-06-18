The search engine giant Google has announced six new features for its Android users. The new features encompass end-to-end encryption, an earthquake alert system, smooth access to emojis, and more. The end-to-end chat encryption of the RCS chats that was previously rolled out for beta users, is now available for all users.

Google Rolls Out New Features Including Earthquake Alert System and More

All the encrypted messages will feature a lock icon along with the send button whenever users tap on it. The company mentioned that the new feature will only be available for one-on-one chats. Therefore, the group chats won’t get the end to end encryption. In a blog, the program manager for Android, Fiona Lee said,

Today, we’re welcoming summer with six updates for your Android that focus on safety — so you’re protected at every turn.

Another new feature launched by Google lets users “star” the messages to save. Just like the popular messaging app WhatsApp, the users will be able to see the starred messages in a separate section in the app. This latest feature will be updated in a few weeks.

Furthermore, Google has also rolled out an earthquake alert system in more countries. Right now, the feature is available in Greece and New Zealand only. Now, the feature will be released in countries such as The Philippines, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan. According to Google, the earthquake alert system will be rolled out in the countries that are at higher risk of an earthquake.

One another new feature launched by Google is ‘voice access’ that will enable users to enter their passwords and translating texts through their voice. Currently, this feature is in beta mode and will be launched for all users in the upcoming days.

Moreover, Google Assistant features have also been updated. Now you can ask Google Assistant to access any app on their phone. For instance, you can say “Hey Google, pay my Netflix bill”.

Finally, moving towards our last update, Google has launched a new section in Emoji Kitchen stickers to enable users to access the recently-used stickers. Apart from that, Contextual Emoji Kitchen suggestions have been launched in Gboard beta, followed by its access to all Gboard users later this year.

