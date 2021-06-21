In an announcement made recently, the search engine giant Google said that it will roll out a new tool for creative advertising called “Ads Creative Studio.” The new studio intends to integrate multiple creative tools on a single platform.

Google to Launch a New ‘Ads Creative Studio’

The new Ads Creative Studio will encompass the following tools:

Director Mix (a tool that enables brands to form large video assets that were not previously available to all advertisers), Dynamic Display, and HTML5 Creation Tools Audio Mixer along with the Dynamic Audio Tools Project Library.

The main aim behind the creation of this new studio is to facilitate creators to make multiple pieces of content. Ads Creative Studio has an exclusive library for assets. You can take these assets as the attributes of your ad. Generally, in the project library, creators collaborate with each other to create advertisements.

Furthermore, the new studio proposes to streamline asset management, giving credit to the asset library. This actually enables one team to manage the raw assets while the other one can use them to create ads. Simultaneously, one team can utilize raw assets to make display ads, and the other can use them to form YouTube ads. Keeping everything in one place ensures that everyone can withdraw from the same set of approved assets.

For content creators with strict brand guidelines, teams may choose to create a complete asset before forwarding it to the media team. The most captivating aspect of this tool is that it separates the media platform from the tool, therefore, there is a lesser risk of enabling the creative manager to edit access. In that case, when the ad is completed, it’s forwarded to the media team for implementation.

