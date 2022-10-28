Google Unveils Cloud Based Blockchain Node Engine for Ethereum & Web3 Developers

Google said on Thursday that it will release a cloud-based node engine for Ethereum applications. Google Cloud Blockchain Node Engine will be a “fully managed node-hosting service that reduces the requirement for node operations,” meaning Google will be liable for overseeing node activity and restarting them in the event of outages.

A node is a specific kind of computer that utilizes blockchain technology to authenticate and preserve the transaction history on a network. Google will initially support just Ethereum nodes at launch. Google’s statement demonstrates the increasing interest of technology titans in blockchain, crypto, and Web3 initiatives. In their statement, Google stated, “Blockchain is changing how the world stores and transfers information.”

Google Unveils Cloud-Based Blockchain Node Engine Ethereum & Web3 Developers

In September, Google Cloud and BNB Chain announced a collaboration to foster the growth of early-stage Web3 firms. Earlier this month, Google partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to accept cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services.

In addition, Google stated in January that it was constructing a Digital Assets Team for Google Cloud, demonstrating its dedication to Web3 project development. This move also indicates the increasing interest that technology titans have in blockchain and crypto initiatives.

