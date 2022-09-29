Google Users can now react to SMS from iPhone Users

The Android and iOS rivalry will always remain! However, last month Google created a campaign #GetTheMessages with the goal to convince Apple to support RCS messaging on iPhone. However, this campaign wasn’t a success. Even just a month later Apple CEO Tim Cook asked a journalist to buy his mother an iPhone when he inquired that he is not able to send high-quality videos to his mother’s Android phone. On the other hand, Google is still trying to make messaging between Android and iPhone better. This is apparent from the latest feature that is being tested. A Reddit user u/Jabjab345 spotted that the Google Messenger app is testing the ability to react to SMS from iPhone. So it means when an iOS user will send a message on Android, an Android user can react to that message with an emoji just like WhatsApp.

SMS For iPhone Users to get More Visually Appealing

It seems like Google is trying to come at par with Apple since iOS users can already reply to messages sent by Android devices through an emoji. However, since Google didn’t have this functionality, Google users were not able to see it as a message reaction, instead, they used to get a quoted message text. So, with this new implementation, users would be able to see emojis instead of the quoted messages. Well, this is a kind of reaction for iOS users that now Android ones would also be able to do the same.

Reacting to messages with an emoji is nothing new. Many messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and Instagram already support this feature. Moreover, this feature was found in the beta build of the messaging app but it is not rolled out to everyone. So let’s wait for it.

