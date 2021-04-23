In a series of tweets, the Federal Minister for Information Fawad Hussain Chaudhry has said that he had resumed the process of reforms in his ministry that he had started back in 2018. The measures encompass the modernization of the state-run Pakistan Television (PTV).

Government Aims to Run PTV on Modern Lines: Fawad Chaudhry

In the tweets, the minister said that PTV News had been provided a deadline of June 1 to complete its high definition (HD) project, pending since 2019. Fawad said,

From June 1, PTV News will be converted to full HD and PTV Sports will also become an HD channel this year.

Furthermore, the minister told that an English-language channel will be rolled out this year under these reforms. He also told that PTV studios in Karachi and Lahore would be renewed on the public-private partnership model. In addition to that, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) would also be made a digital news agency.

The minister said that efforts are being made to make the Press Information Department (PID) and the advertising system completely digital and paperless. Right now, according to Fawad, the top priority of the government is the revival of film and drama. He said,

Work has started on world-class production (of documentaries) on the lives of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Tipu Sultan.

The minister also informed that the Kamyab Jawan program would render loans of up to Rs50 million to young drama and filmmakers. Along with that, Insaf Sehat Cards would be provided to journalists associated with print and electronic media.

In the end, the minister said,

I will also ensure that press clubs provide maximum facilities to their members. Digital media will get my full support, too.

