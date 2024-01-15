Government Opens Up PayPal Payments In Pakistan

Today, Caretaker IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif shared a very exciting piece of news for the freelancers of Pakistan. He revealed that a pilot project will kick off on February 1. It will allow all Pakistanis to finally open a PayPal account and secure international payments with ease. The most noteworthy point is that freelancers will get the added comfort of receiving their funds through the widely used digital payment platform, PayPal.

PayPal In Pakistan: Pilot Project Will Kick Off On Feb 1

Dr. Umar Saif highlighted the accomplishments of the Ministry of IT during the Caretaker Government’s four-month tenure. He highlighted the key role played by the Special Investment Facilitation Council in swiftly approving projects. In addition to that, the IT Minister also applauded the outstanding performance of the ministry. He stated that IT companies can now keep 50% of their earnings in dollars. It highlights the government’s commitment to supporting the tech industry.

It is pertinent to mention here that a world-class training program has been launched. It benefits 200,000 IT graduates from universities, helping in the skill development in the sector. The Caretaker IT Minister has finally announced the solution to the major problem related to the digital payment gateway, especially for freelancers. It would not be wrong to say that it was a long-standing concern for freelancers. Reports claim that the pilot project will facilitate the creation of 10,000 accounts for freelancers, Moreover, it will also offer them the comfort of acquiring funds through PayPal.

Dr. Umar Saif underscored the government’s commitment to proffering technology infrastructure. According to him, the IT Ministry wants to ensure the availability of spectrum for 5G. To enhance connectivity, the ministry has announced a project to lay over 200,000 km of optical fiber cable across Pakistan. So, let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned!