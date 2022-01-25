Govt to introduce Electronic-Waste Management Law

Zartaj Gul, Minister of State for Climate Change announced government plans to come up with electronic-waste management law to ensure electrical and electrical devices disposal. Usually, these products are recycled in the wrong way which poses great effects on the environment. The upcoming law will help people know the correct manner of recycling that will not have any adverse effects. It should be noted here that Pakistan is among the top 10 countries that are prone to high climate risk.

Technology and digitalization have been seen as a tool to aid climate change and environmental degradation. While telling about the upcoming law, Zartaj Gul revealed that:

“We are working with the Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) for introducing E-Law, for which useful work has already been done. “

She revealed that much can be done in order to save the climate for our future generations. Also, she added that using technology to cure the climatic conditions goes in line with PM’s dream of digital Pakistan which focuses on using futuristic technologies in order to make this country a better place to live in.

Since we rely on electronic products for each and everything, it’s a dire need to devise solutions enabling users to save the earth while living convenient lives.

Though it’s a great initiative from the government who is playing its part to save the climate, social media influencers also need to raise awareness among people to be more climate-conscious.

Let’s see when the law for electronic disposal will be launched.

