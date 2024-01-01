Govt’s Mobile Phone Installment Scheme – What we know so far?

Since his appointment, the Federal Caretaker Minister for IT and Telecom seems to be playing an active role in transforming the IT and telecom landscape of the country. He announced a few impressive initiatives, one of which was ‘smartphone for all.’ It entails providing smartphones to every citizen in easy installments. Today, a reliable source informed us that most of the work regarding the mobile phone installment scheme has been finalized, and it may be launched in a couple of weeks or so.

Who are the stakeholders in the Mobile Installment Scheme?

As per the source, the Ministry for IT and Telecom has taken different stakeholders on board for the provision of mobile phones in installments. These include telecom companies, smartphone manufacturers, banks, and investment companies. Minister Umar Saif held regular meetings with the stakeholders to discuss the smooth operationalization of the mobile installment scheme along with any other impediments that the stakeholders may be facing.

It is pertinent to mention here that these stakeholders will offer mobile phones in installments according to their own terms and conditions. However, the scheme will be regulated by the government of Pakistan.

Affects on the mobile manufacturing industry:

The Mobile Phone Installment Scheme is anticipated to positively impact the mobile manufacturing industry by driving increased sales, which will lead to the expansion of production capacities. With more citizens acquiring smartphones through the installment plan, the demand for mobile devices is likely to surge, positively impacting the industry’s growth and contributing to the overall economic development of the country.

Also read:

Microsoft May Make a Strong Entry into Mobile Industry