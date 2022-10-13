GTA 6 to have Cryptocurrency as a reward

Grand Theft Auto 6, a new GTA 6 game with an undetermined release date, may incorporate Bitcoin-style cryptocurrency into its gameplay, according to a leak. According to rumours, players will be able to acquire and exchange this cryptocurrency.

In effect, when GTA 5 was released in 2013, gamers could access BAWSAQ and LCN Exchange using their smartphone’s Internet connection and buy and sell shares on the exchange.

Additionally, Lester’s “Stock Market Assassination Missions” provide gamers the opportunity to make money.

Now that GTA 6 is allegedly set to release in 2024 (a date that has yet to be confirmed), it appears like there may be other ways to make money with bitcoins.

GTA 6 leaks suggest the story will take place in Columbia / Miami and will include in-game #cryptocurrency rewards for players to earn and trade. pic.twitter.com/Pwvd7aTlYw — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 26, 2022

“We know many of you have been asking us about a new Grand Theft Auto game due to the exceptional longevity of GTA V. We always aim to considerably outperform what we have previously achieved with any project we take on, and we are happy to report that active development for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto instalment is already under way. Please keep checking the Rockstar Newswire for formal details as we look forward to sharing more as soon as we are prepared.

The expectation that they will earn more money than we have data on is what draws developers to NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Rockstar, however, already has that in a way. Grand Theft Auto 5 alone has grossed more than $6 billion thanks mostly to microtransactions in GTA Online and sold more than 165 million copies.