GTA 6 hack source code and video leaked

A hacker accessed Rockstar Game’s Slack server and Confluence wiki, resulting in the release of GTA 6 gameplay footage and source code.

Yesterday, a threat actor titled ‘teapotuberhacker’ released a link to a RAR package containing 90 stolen films on GTAForums.

The hack was real. Rockstar stated the next day that it had “suffered a network breach in which an unauthorised third party fraudulently took private information from our system.” This includes early footage from its future game, prompting parent firm Take-Two to scramble to erase recordings broadcast on networks such as YouTube and Twitter as soon as possible.

The leak of Grand Theft Auto is one of the greatest leaks in the gaming business. The amount of what the hacker managed to get is mind-boggling, ranging from films to even GTA V and GTA VI source code—the building blocks that allow creators to individually design their games.

Hackers have previously attacked major studios such as Naughty Dog, revealing undisclosed material about The Last of Us Part II.

Take-stock Two’s dropped in the aftermath of the GTA VI leak, but the firm informed investors that it has “taken actions to isolate and address this event.” However, the true influence may not be felt for some time.