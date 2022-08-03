Phishing attempts are on the rise in recent times, with hackers targeting renowned individuals and enterprises. A couple of days ago, the Instagram account of former PM Imran Khan got hacked however it was retrieved instantly. Following the suit, the hackers today targetted the official website of one of the major ISPs (internet service providers) of Pakistan, StormFiber. The news was broken on the official Facebook channel of the ISP.

Hackers Target the Official Website of StormFiber

The troubling part is that the website may contain the payment credentials of users. However, Stormfiber in its message claimed that no customer payment data was stolen as the website stores limited public and static content. Furthermore, the company said,

We took down the website to sanitize it and patch the vulnerability before bringing it up. As a side, our new website built on the latest technology and infrastructure has also completed development and will be deployed next month. It was undergoing testing when this unfortunate incident on our existing website took place. For payments, our users log on to use an external Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) — where users are asked to enter their card numbers each time they make their payment. We do this as we store no payment data at the time of processing the payment.

This is a grim situation for Pakistan as the hacking attempts are increasing day by day and especially for those individuals whose payment credentials like credit card details are on the web. The relevant authorities must take notice and devise a stringent policy to counter such threats.

