Here are All the New Features Microsoft Excel Gets in August 2022

Microsoft has added a number of new features to Excel in the August 2022 update. The company has rolled out new functions to manipulate text and arrays including TEXTBEFORE / TEXTAFTER, VSTACK / HSTACK, CHOOSEROWS / CHOOSECOLS, and more. These functions are now generally available for Windows and Web users. Moreover, the IMAGE function to insert images in cells is rolling out to the Beta channel for Insiders.

In terms of data manipulation and visualizations, new operations can be run on Power Query Groups. You can now edit the files with legacy data connections, including those which use the legacy shared workbook feature. You can now delete the elements in charts in an easier fashion through the delete and backspace keys.

Another amazing feature is the option to track changes in a workbook, which is very useful in collaborative environments. Right now, this is only available for Insiders in the CC Preview Channel

Here is the list of features available for users on different platforms

Excel for the web

New Excel Functions

Power Query Group operations

Improvements to the connected Power BI experience

Add and edit rich text formatting

Sort by colour or icon from the auto filter menu

Edit files with legacy data connections

Edit files with the legacy Shared Workbook feature

Delete chart elements

Multiline formula bar

Microsoft Excel for Windows

New Excel Functions

IMAGE function (Insiders Beta)

Improvements to the connected Power BI experience (Insiders Beta)

Show Changes (Insiders CC Preview)

Excel for Mac

New Excel Functions

IMAGE function (Insiders Beta)

Show Changes (Insiders CC Preview)

Android

New Excel Functions

IMAGE function (Insiders Beta)

iOS

New Excel Functions

IMAGE function (Insiders Beta)

