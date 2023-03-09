Here’s How Bluesky Interface will Look Like

Advertisement

Just a week back, Twitter’s cofounder Jack Dorsey came up with his own social network named Bluesky and launched it on App store as private beta. Though people needed an invitation to join the platform, it still have thousands of member who have narrated how this platform actually looks like.

As you all know that Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk had certain negotiations before the latter acquired the company. The negotiations were not very successful and Jack has to leave the company for Good. Due to this, many people believe that the basic goal behind BlueSky is to rival Twitter which might now be true since the development of this social platform started back in 2019 even before Elon Musk had decided to acquire Twitter. The main goal behind this project was to reimagine the social network under a decentralized structure.

Till Jack Dorsey was Twitter, the platform was not able to outshine, and as soon as he left the company he gave more importance to platform due to which we are able to see it.

Coming the the working of the platform, the developer behind BlueSky have tried to make the platform super easy. All people need to do is to create new account, choose user name and password and that it.

When you are done with these steps, you will automatically logged into BlueSky. The app is quite similar to Twitter. There are three different tabs for the timeline, search and notification. Other than this, there’s a side menu with quick access to the user profile and app settings. The overall interaction are also quite similar to Twitter which comes as no surprise as BlueSky is created as a side project of Twitter.

The conversation is displayed in chronological order so people can easily reply, repost, quote, or like other users’ posts. The interactions are also very much similar to Twitter which is expected since BlueSky was created as a side project of Twitter.

One thing about which Twitter users very not happy was social network pushing algorithm that shows accounts from accounts that you don’t even follow. Bluesky followed would be quite happy to know that they will be able to see tweets from people they follow only.

Right now the social media platform do not have any advertisements and it has also promised to ‘never have ads’ in future as well. However, having said that I believe in order to make money the company is definitely going to take this step in future.

