Jack Dorsey’s ‘Bluesky’ available on the App Store to Compete with Twitter

During the Twitter’s acquisition saga, Company’s ex co-founder, Jack Dorsey had to leave the firm in May 2022 after unsuccessful negotiations with Elon Musk. After that he decided to come up with his own platform named BlueSky. It is a decentralized social network that if successful will be able to compete with Twitter. After some time of development, bugging and debugging, BlueSky is finally available on iOS app store.

While everyone would want to try it to see if its better than Twitter or not but it should be mentioned here that beside being available on App store, it still required an invitation to use it.

Bluesky – A New Twitter competitor

It means that anyone can download the app but the one who has downloaded needs an invitation to join the social network.

Even the app description on the App store read:

“This app is available for download but you will need an invite code to create an account,”

The official website of Bluesky has not share ant detail about the social network or its availability. Right now out of curiosity if some one wants to use it the only thing that can be done is entering your email and waiting for the invitation.

From the app store webpage, we have an idea how the Bluesky app looks like. as expected, it is the simplified version of Twitter.

From the day, Twitter is acquire by Elon musk, the company is trying to incorporate new rules regarding paid subscriptions and people are not very happy about it. Keeping this in mind, there are chances that the Bluesky will get popular in less time as expected.

