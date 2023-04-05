Here’s How To Charge Your iPhone Using Friend’s Samsung Phone

Today, I am going to share a very interesting little-known trick with you all. Do you guys know that you can charge your iPhone using a Samsung phone? There is a Samsung feature that lets iPhone users soak up some power if they’re running low on juice. We need to thank the Wireless Power Sharing feature that can help you plop your iPhone on the back of a Samsung device, and bang! Guess what? Your iDevice will start charging up. So, if you want to know the steps of how to charge iPhone using a Samsung phone, you are at the right place.
Steps To Charge iPhone Using Samsung Phones
The point worth mentioning here is that it’s quite rare that a Samsung user bears more battery life as compared to an iPhone user, however, in the event of such a rare occurrence, you can follow these steps on how to use a friend’s Samsung phone to charge up your idevice.
Some things need to be kept in mind. Only a few Samsung phones can charge an iPhone. They include:
- Galaxy S23
- S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- the Galaxy S22
- S22+
- S22 Ultra,
- the Galaxy S21
- S21+
- S21 Ultra
|Important Point: The Samsung Phone must be charged beyond 30% to power an iPhone.
Let’s have a look at the easy steps to power up an iPhone:
1. Open the Samsung phone’s Quick setting panel from the home screen.
2. Swipe down again to expand the Quick Settings panel.
3. Swipe from right to left to check if there’s a Wireless Power Sharing icon. If you can’t see any then, click on the plus sign.
4. Tap Wireless Power Sharing and drag it down to an empty space in the Quick Settings panel.
5. Turn on the Wireless Power Sharing feature. It would turn pink.
6. Now you need to flip the Samsung phone over and place it on a surface vertically. Put the iPhone on its back horizontally. Then you will see an indicator that your iPhone is now charging.