Samsung Ends Update Support For These Galaxy Phones

The highly anticipated Galaxy S10 series has finally reached the end of the road. The tech giant, Samsung has recently discontinued the S10 series together with a few other older devices from 2019. Moreover, the company has announced that some of the Galaxy Phones will not be getting updates in the future. Let’s dig into it.
These Galaxy Phones Will Not Be Getting Any Samsung Updates
According to the latest reports, Samsung has renewed its public security update page to remove some of its older smartphones. Among the handsets that have been removed were the famous Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy A30, and Galaxy A50. The point worth mentioning here is that the highly anticipated Galaxy S10 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite have not been discontinued. The reason behind them is quite obvious as those devices were launched later on.
Reports claim that Samsung is going to implement its new update strategy that’s why the company is taking these kinds of steps. Let me tell you that last year, the company disclosed that it would be adding a year to its policy. It means that the company will give its phones five years of security updates and four years of major OS updates. However, at that time, this policy was only outstretched to the Galaxy S21 series and above. It resulted in cutting off its older phones.
The point notable here is that Galaxy S10 and the other discontinued phones received the last update in March 2023. This security update was rolled out recently. It would not be wrong to say that this update has significance as Google’s Project Zero group revealed a critical exploit in Samsung’s Exynos chip. No doubt, this update was of vital importance. However, there had been no news that the Galaxy S10 series was affected by this exploit. In addition to all this, it seems that the Galaxy Z Flip will also not get monthly updates. It only receives quarterly updates now.
Let’s see what will be the next strategy of the company. What do you think about which other older Samsung Phones Will no longer get any updates?