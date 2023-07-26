Here’s How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Live?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 event is scheduled to take place today. In the event, Samsung will launch several new devices including the highly anticipated foldable smartphones – Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5. If you want to watch the Samsung Unpacked 2023 live streaming, we will tell you where to watch it.

The company has been promoting the event on social media with the hashtag ‘JoinTheFlipSide’. The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on Wednesday will be taking place in Seoul, Korea for the first time.

How To Watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 Live?

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel starting at 4:00 PM PST/7 AM ET. Samsung on Monday also released its “Join the flip side” digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisements one by one at landmarks across the world.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023: What To Expect?

The company is reportedly going to launch two foldable devices, Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5. Additionally, the company will also launch the new Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be available in four colour options. While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available in three colour options. Some reports also revealed the estimated price of both devices. Galaxy Z Fold 5 might cost EUR 1,899 while the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may have an initial price tag of EUR 1,199.

Samsung is giving an opportunity to interested customers to pre-reserve its upcoming devices by paying EUR150. According to Samsung, customers who pre-reserve the devices will get additional benefits worth EUR 500.

