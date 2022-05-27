Honor 70 Pro Spotted on Geekbench

The Huawei company’s upcoming flagship Honor 70 series launch is round the corner. The Honor 70 Pro model has been sited on the Geekbench listings.

The Honor 70 Pro has been listed with the model number Honor SDY-AN00. According to the Geekbench listing the device has scored 819 single-core points and a 3,303 multi-core score.

According to the listings the device will be equipped with a MediaTek’s Dimensity 8000 chipset with a 12 GB RAM and Android 12 with Honor’s Magic UI 6.0.

In the camera section all the models of the Honor 70 series are said to be having a triple camera module with 54 MP Sony IMX800 (1/1.49” size, f/1.9 aperture) as the main sensor along with two other sensors. The display of all three models will be BOE OLED display with high-frequency PWM and the 70 Pro and 70 Pro+ getting LTPO dynamic refresh rate panels.

The battery specs are not revealed though it is said that the device will support 100W fast charging.

May 30th has been confirmed as the launch date of the device Honor 70 series. Stay tuned for more news as we will be getting more news and reports about all the three devices.

