Honor 80 Series to Launch on November 23

The wait for Honor devices is going to end soon as the company has officially confirmed its launch event which is going to be held on Nov. 23rd. At the launch event, Honor Magic Vs which is a foldable phone will be tributed. Other than this, Magic 7.0 will be unveiled along with the Honor 80 series of smartphones.

The company has shared an official teaser of the Honor 80 series featuring a display having curved edges. At the top enter position, a pill-shaped cutout in the screen can be seen that might be dedicated to the camera lens for the dual selfie just like the Xiaomi Civi 2.

As far as the rear camera is concerned, the device has inherited the same design as that of the Honor 70 lineup. The remaining back has gas water ripples giving it a pleasing look.

According to the report, the Honor 80 series will have three devices, out of which Honor 80 SE will feature Dimensity 1080 chipset along with 66W fast charging support. Honor 80 will feature Snapdragon 778G+chipset along with 66W fast charging support. Last but not the least, the Honor 80 Pro will come with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip onboard. The flagship device is will support 100W fast charging.

Other than this, Honor Magic Vs foldable phone is also anticipated to include Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The device will have a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with 66W fast charging. The Honor 80 series and Magic Vs might come with Magic UI 7.0, which is based on Android 13 OS. The device is 14.3mm which makes it less weight as compared to Honor Magic V foldable phone from last year. Other than this, most of the specifications of Magic Vs are the same as its predecessor.

