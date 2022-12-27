Honor Pad V8 Pro launched with Dimensity 8100 and 144Hz screen

Advertisement

As per the rumors and unofficial announcement, the company revealed Honor Pad V8 Pro along with the Honor 80 GT. Honor Pad V8 Pro is top of a lined tablet from the company and its packs some amazing features.

The top-notch tablet is built with a giant 12.1 inch IPS LCD display having 2560x1600px resolution, 10-bit color depth, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and 144Hz refresh rate.

It is the first tablet from the company to feature a 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the company has approved IMAX Enhanced certification for it which would allow users to stream content that complies with the same standard. This certification was initially prevalent in TVs only but now this feature has made its way to tablets as well.

In order to give a complete multimedia experience, the device includes a set of eight powerful speakers with support for DTS:X surround sound. The fast display will provide a great experience for gamers as well since the device is powered by Dimensity 8100 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Coming to the storage options, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB options are also available.

Like every other tablet, the camera setup is not quite good. The device includes the standard 13MP. f/2.0 camera on the back and a 5MP, f/2.2 front-facing camera with fixed-focus. Moreover, the device is powered by a 10,050 mAh battery and supports 35W fast wired charging. It comes with Android 12 and Magic UI 7.0.

The device also houses Honor’s magnetic keyboard and an active stylus pen too.

Coming to the color options, the device is available in Grey, Blue, and Orange color. The orange color device will feature a faux leather texture. whereas, Grey and Blue options are aluminum clad. The pricing for V8 Pro tablet starts at CNY 2,599 ($375) for the 8GB/128GB option, whereas the 8GB/256GB and the 12GB/256GB variants will be priced CNY 2,899 ($420) and CNY 3,299 ($475), respectively.

Let’s see when the device will reach Pakistan.

