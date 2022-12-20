Honor teases 80 GT design and chipset along with New Device

After all the rumors and leaks, the company had confirmed the arrival of the Honor 80 GT on December 26th. Along with this smartphone, we will probably see a new tablet as well. After this announcement was made in the previous week, the company revealed the name of the upcoming device- Honor V8 Pro. It is the same name that we got in the rumors. Weibo’s company page has shown these devices in full size which gives us an actual idea of how they will look like. Honor 80 GT design is quite revealing and a good offering in mid-range.

In China, this smartphone was advertised as a gaming smartphone which means it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, it will have a dedicated chip for enabling ultra-fast but efficient refresh rate like other gaming smartphones.

It means the Honor 8 GT will become the second model of the company to house Qualcomm Chipset. Previously Magic Vs Foldable has included it.

The image posted by Weibo below shows that the device will have a flat OLED at the front along with a tiny punch hole for the single selfie camera.

Honor 80 GT design on Weibo

Rumors have also suggested that Honor is going to launch 80 GT at a highly competitive rate which definitely makes this device desirable among mobile gamers.

As far as the tablet is concerned, we do not have much information. From the pogo pins behind, we can foresee that it will support a cover keyboard and stylus.

The official launch is still 5 days ahead so we can get more information regarding the device from such small teasers. However, we hope that Honor 80 GT will also launch outside China so we in Pakistan can also get the device.

