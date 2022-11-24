Honor 80 Series debut with 160MP main camera and 66W Charging

Yesterday Honor unveiled its latest MagicOS 7.0. Now, Honor announced its Honor 80 series including Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro and Honor 80 SE. Honor 80 and Honor 80 Pro shares almost the same specs. Whereas, the Honor 80 SE has come with different specs at an affordable price. Let’s have a look at all the models.

Honor 80 Pro

Honor 80 Pro is the true flagship device and comes with a 6.78-inch curved OLED with a 2700×1224px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 10-bit panel features a centred pill-shaped cutout below the ear speaker, which houses a 50MP selfie camera alongside a secondary 2MP depth module.

Honor 80 Pro packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset though it is a slightly underclocked version with the prime Cortex-X2 core running at 3.0Ghz.

The phone has a 160MP primary camera. This is a 1/1.56-inch imaging sensor with an f/1.8 aperture that does 16-in-1 binning with 0.75µm pixels. Honor is also bringing its revamped Image Engine packed with improved scene optimizations, skin texture detection and upgraded AI RAW algorithms. AI Vlog mode is here to bring creators more advanced controls to their videos. Honor 80 Pro also gets a 50MP ultrawide module, while the third module on its back is a 2MP depth helper.

The phone boots MagicOS 7 based on Android 12. It has a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. Honor 80 Pro is available in black, green, blue and pink colours.

The phone costs CNY 3,499 ($490) for the 8/256GB trim and CNY 4,099 ($573) for the 12/512GB version.

Honor 80

On the other hand, Honor 80 features a slightly smaller curved 6.67-inch OLED display with 2400×1080 px resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a single 32MP selfie cam housed in the punch hole cutout here.

Honor 80 brings the just-announced Snapdragon 782G chipset, which comes to succeed to the SD 778G+ SoC.

Honor 80 also has a 160MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and the same 2MP depth module on its back. It also has MagicOS 7 based on Android 12 and packs a 4,800 mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. Honor 80 is available in black, green, blue and pink colours.

Honor 80 starts at CNY 2,699 ($377) for the 8/256GB trim, while the 12/512GB version is CNY 3,299 ($460).

Honor 80 SE

Last but not the least, Honor 80 SE is the most affordable among the series. The phone costs only CNY 2,399 ($335). It has a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a single 32MP selfie camera.

At the back, the phone has a 64MP main camera along with a 5MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP macro cam. Honor 80SE uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 900 chipset and packs a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging.

Honor 80 SE comes in black, crystal, blue and pink colours. Pre-orders in China are starting today, while open sales will begin on December 9.

