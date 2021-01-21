According to the new report by Russian publication, Honor V40 series will be coming with Google Mobile Services (GMS). Another Russian media outlet said that the Honor V40 will be the first phones from the newly independent brand to come with GMS. The report also clarified that the reason behind the multiple delays in launching the Honor V40 was securing a partnership with Google. Moreover, the more specifications of the Honor V40 have also been leaked ahead of its final launch on January 22.

However, one Russian source, Kommersant, has also reported that the phone will not have the Huawei AppGallery store and will be launched in the Spring season that starts in March.

Honor V40 Series to Come with Google Services

The Kommersant said in its publication, “Google services may return to Honor smartphones in the spring, which occupy the second place in sales on the Russian market. This became possible after the separation of the brand from parent Huawei, which came under US sanctions back in 2019.”

Show Some Love! <3



The publication further noted that the release of a new line of Honor smartphones will help the brand to secure its position, but, on other hand, it will weaken the Huawei position in the market too, as it will deprive a part of its audience of its AppGallery app store.

According to the previous rumors, the Honor V40 phone will be powered by MediaTek’s top-end Dimensity 1000+ 5G chip which belongs to the 7nm generation of microchips. The power house of the Honor V40 will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery and will come with the support of fast-charges over a blazing 66W.

The curved OLED screen of the phone measures 6.72” and has a 1080P resolution, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and a responsive 300Hz touch sampling rate.