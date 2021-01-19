Honor has announced that the launch of V40 has been delayed until January 22. Previously, the phone was planned to launch in December then its launch delayed to January 12. And after that, Honor pushed the launch once again to January 18. Now, the official sources have confirmed that the Honor V40 Series will hit the market on January 22.

It has been reported that Honor has been trying to make a deal with Qualcomm for flagship 5G chips for its high-end devices. But due to rising pressures from the U.S. government and the recent blacklisting of Xiaomi, the Honor had to turned to MediaTek for the V40 series.

Honor V40 Series to Hit the Market on January 22

So now, the Honor V40 phones will be running on MediaTek’s top-end Dimensity 1000+ 5G chip which belongs to the 7nm generation of microchips but it will not outperform the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (5nm) in the Android space. The power house of the Honor V40 will be backed by a 5000 mAh battery to power this silicon and will come with the support of fast-charges over a blazing 66W.

Curved screen of the series will come with a wide cutout for the selfie cameras. The a 6.72” OLED has a 1080P resolution, a fluid 120Hz refresh rate, and a responsive 300Hz touch sampling rate.