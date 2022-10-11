The smartphone world is changing at an unprecedented rate with new technologies emerging daily. Furthermore, smartphone usage has also increased dramatically which can lead to the heating of the device. In this regard, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a new device, the X40 GT. The smartphone will launch on Thursday with a Snapdragon 888 processor.

Honor X40 GT to Arrive with a 13 Layer Advanced Cooling System

Now, the company has announced on Weibo that the smartphone will be equipped with a 13-layer cooling system to provide excellent performance. The company also disclosed that its vapor chamber will have a total area of about 4,000 square millimeters.

Designed Solely for Power Users:

The Honor X40 GT will be the third phone in the X40 series of midrange devices, and it will be aimed solely at power users. It will boast a 120Hz screen refresh rate and will maintain 115.07 frames per second for 60 minutes while playing a multiplayer online battle arena game such as Arena of Valor without significant temperature fluctuations.

In two more instances, the framerate remained virtually unchanged: one hour of FPS gaming at 90Hz and one hour of RPG gaming at 60Hz. Furthermore, Honor has partnered with Chinese MMA athlete Magnum Zhang, the first Chinese UFC champion in history, to market the phone.

Check out? Honor X40 Series Will Go Official On Sep 15