Hotel One Wins Big at Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2024

Hotel One by Pearl-Continental secured 12 accolades at the Traveller Review Awards by Booking.com, with each property garnering a rating of at least 8 out of 10. These award-winning Hotel Ones are situated in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Rahim Yar Kham, Islamabad, Murree, Bhurban, Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Swat.

Booking.com provides the largest travel marketplaces for established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes and enables properties worldwide to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. The company also assesses the standards of service at various hospitality facilitators and awards ratings based on a holistic marking system at the Traveller Review Awards.

Acknowledging the victory, Haseeb A. Gardezi, Chief Executive Officer of Hotel One and Chief Operating Officer of the Education and Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, remarked, “We are truly humbled by this recognition from Booking.com. We consistently strive to deliver the best-in-class services to our valued guest base, and accolades such as these motivate us to work even harder and exceed expectations every time! Thank you for your continued trust in our hospitality.”

Ahmed Iqbal Saeed, Vice President Operations, Hotel One commented, “We are grateful and honoured to be recognized by Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards. Our focus has always been on providing comfortable and memorable experiences for guests, and we will continue evolving with the customers’ varying needs.”

Sharing his thoughts on Hotel One’s win, Glenn Fogel, Chief Executive Officer of Booking.com, said, “We know how much effort you put into making every guest’s stay magical. You and your team do much more than just provide a place to sleep; your hospitality makes the world a friendlier, more welcoming place. I look forward to growing together in 2024 and beyond.”

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning both national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.

Hotel One by Pearl-Continental, the distinguished select-service hotel chain under the Hashoo Group umbrella, has been a trailblazer in the budget-friendly, limited-service hotel industry since 2006. It has consistently delivered value, convenience, and reliability to guests across Pakistan.

