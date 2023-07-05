How Much Money World’s top 500 Billionaires Earn Each Day? Check out!

Have you ever thought about how much money the world’s top 500 billionaires make each day? Well, you will be shocked to know the latest findings in this regard. As per a credible source, the top 500 billionaires globally are making $14 Million each day since the start of 2023. They had a great start to this year owing to a broad market rally. Furthermore, the source indicates that these billionaires collectively earned $852 billion in the first half of the year, which is staggering.

It is the best figure for all the billionaires on the index since the second half of 2020 when the world was struck by the COVID-19 pandemic. The stock market has been doing well this year, with the S&P 500 going up by about 16.5%. Technology stocks, in particular, have been performing strongly, driven by the growth of generative artificial intelligence. The Nasdaq 100, which focuses on tech companies, has gone up by 31% so far this year.

This has been beneficial for tech leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, who have seen their wealth increase. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and former CEO of Twitter, has gained almost $97 billion in wealth by the end of June. He is now the richest person in the world, surpassing Bernard Arnault, the CEO of LVMH. Elon Musk’s net worth is currently around $237 billion. It is pertinent to mention here that Musk and Arnault have been switching titles as the world’s richest people since late 2022.

On the other hand, the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg earned around $60 billion this year, following a nearly 80% rise in Meta’s stock price.

However, 2023 wasn’t the same for ‘all’ billionaires, as Gautam Adani’s (Indian businessman) net worth dropped by $60.2 billion. The decline came after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused him in a report back in January that the Adani Group “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.” However, Gautam Adani rejected these accusations.

