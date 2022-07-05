Human nature is full of urge to discover new things. However what’s more important is the urge to view someone’s profile without letting them know.. However many social media platforms have introduced a functionality that let other person know when ever you stalk their profile. Specially in LinkedIn, whenever you visit someone’s profile, other person comes to know about it. Due to this, you might feel discouraged that other person might come to know that you have stalked them. While everyone wants to Anonymously View LinkedIn profile, and this seems to be a big issue, its isn’t the one that cannot be solved.

This issue is due to the default LinkedIn settings, that has made your profile viewing option Public. There is a good new. You can anonymously view LinkedIn profile with just few steps and no one would know that you have stalked their profiles.

This article will let you know how to view LinkedIn Profile without letting them know.

How to Anonymously View a LinkedIn Profile

To view profiles anonymously, you only need to change the settings to private mode an d that’s it.

Here’s how you can do that:

GO to LinkedIn. Whether on website or mobile app.

Log into your account

Click on the profile icon

Tap on Settings & Privacy .

. Now go to Visibility .

. opt for Profile viewing options .

. Under this option, you will be given options to select what other people see when you view their profile

Among these options, select Anonymous LinkedIn Member.

However this feature has a glitch. When you will choose this feature, even you wont be able to see who has viewed your profile. If its not an issue for you, all you need to do is to follow these steps, and keep on stalking other without the fear of letting them know.

