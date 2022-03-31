LinkedIn is developing new tools for its growing community of content creators. A year after creating a special “creative mode” profile setting, the firm is expanding its analytics and video features to assist creators to grow their audience on the platform.

More comprehensive metrics for precisely analyzing the performance of individual posts are included in the upgrades, along with account-level stats to help authors “understand who’s reading and engaged” with their work. LinkedIn is also adding features to help content creators increase their visibility and get more people to see the stuff they’ve previously created. Users will no longer be able to turn on post notifications for artists they follow, and creators who produce newsletters for the platform will be able to promote the work on their profiles.

LinkedIn is Adding New Analytics & Video Features for Creators

Moreover, Linkedin is improving its profile video feature, which allows users to create short introductory movies that run alongside their profile photographs. A series of suggestions have been added to the feature to help creators decide what to put in their clips. (It’s worth noting that, unlike LinkedIn Stories, which were discontinued last year, profile videos aren’t temporary.)

Though LinkedIn isn’t the first platform that comes to mind when thinking about the booming creator business, the firm has been slowly increasing its efforts to attract creators. In addition to “creator mode” profiles, the corporation has used newsletters and, most recently, podcasts to encourage influential users to create longer-form content. So far, these efforts appear to be finding momentum on the platform. According to the company, “creator mode” has been enabled by more than 5.5 million users, and “creator mode” users have 30 percent more followers overall.

In particular, LinkedIn is lagging behind many of its competitors in terms of providing revenue tools for creators. Last year, the business announced a $25 million creator fund, but only a tiny number of creators have had access to it so far. However, if LinkedIn decides to build more monetization options, more tools to support creators behind the scenes, such as improved analytics and raising the exposure of their content, then it can prove to be quite beneficial for the company.

