It’s not always easy to remember all of your phone numbers on the go. These phone numbers contain eleven digits, and if you have more than one, remembering them all can be a challenge. You can check Etisalat Number in a variety of ways. If you use a certain number frequently, you are more likely to remember it by heart. You might forget it if you don’t use it frequently.
There are times when you absolutely need that one emergency number. What can you do in those moments to quickly acquire the contact information, specifically a phone number? This article will teach you how to check Etisalat number.
Dial Code To Check Etisalat Number
Many people in Etisalat’s service area don’t even know their own SIM numbers. As a result, it could cause friction in your relationships with loved ones. The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have just made it possible to check Etisalat SIM card numbers with just a single dial code:
- Dial *101# from Etisalat Number.
- Press 1 (Account Management) in the Pop-Up Menu and select Send.
- Select 3 (Account Information) in the next menu and select Send.
- Afterward, dial 3 again to select Know My Number from the menu.
- You’ll receive a service message in which your Etisalat Number will be mentioned.
You now know your Etisalat SIM card’s number in the quickest, and most convenient way possible. Furthermore, this is the original approach and it doesn’t charge you a single penny.
Check Etisalat Number from My Etisalat App
Additionally, you can also find out information about the SIM card you are using from the My Etisalat App. Just download the Etisalat App to your phone and make an account by entering your SIM number or receiving an OTP. The owner’s name and number will show up in the profile area after the account is made.
How To Check Etisalat Sim Owner Details
There are various ways to find out who the actual owner of an Etisalat sim is but the most authentic is that you log on to eMobileTracker Website, and enter the Etisalat sim number that you want to know about the details of. Enter the security code you’ll receive after logging in to the eMobileTracker Website. Click on Track Now and you’ll get the details of the Etisalat Sim Owner Details.
Final Words
Etisalat actively solicits feedback from both its prepaid and postpaid consumers. The organization can then better understand its clientele and tailor its services accordingly. There is a large expat community in the United Arab Emirates. However, they are extremely closed-minded due to their lack of knowledge about these trips and tricks.
Let us know in the comment sections. if you have come up with any other idea or trick to check Etisalat number.
