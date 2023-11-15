HEC Journal Recognition System – How to Find the List of HEC Recognised Journals

Are you in search of research journals approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan to enhance your studies or research endeavours? With the introduction of the HEC Journal Recognition System (HJRS), accessing HEC-recognised journals has become more convenient than ever.

Research journals are scholarly publications that feature articles composed by professors, researchers, and experts across diverse disciplines. The primary objective of these journals is to disseminate new research findings concentrated within specific fields of study.

We have previously delved into the detailed process of finding the list of HEC-recognized universities in Pakistan. Now, we will shift our focus to demonstrating how to use the HEC Journal Recognition System to find the list of HEC-recognised journals. This will enable you to explore and access the catalogue of HEC-recognised journals in many disciplines.

What is the HEC Journal Recognition System (HJRS)?

The HEC Journal Recognition System is an online repository of HEC-approved journals. HEC introduced this system to foster high-quality research across diverse academic domains. It classifies HEC-recognized journals into three categories (W, X, and Y) based on their quality, assessed through internationally recognized benchmarks known as the Journal Prestige Index (JPI).

This online platform encompasses a wide array of HEC research journals spanning various disciplines and subject areas, as outlined by the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS).

You can directly access the HEC Journal Recognition System through its website or by navigating to the official HEC website. Simply hover your cursor over ‘R&D’ on the HEC website. Now, select ‘HEC Recognized Journals‘ and then select ‘HEC’s Journal Recognition System‘. You’ll be directed to a webpage containing comprehensive information and links to the updated list of HEC-recognized journals across different disciplines. Here is the list of disciplines

Engineering and Technology

Health Sciences

Natural Sciences

Agriculture​

Social Sciences

Arts and Humanities

Management Sciences and Economics

Multi-Disciplinary

HJRS Categories and Medallions

The HEC Journal Recognition System assesses the relative position of HEC-recognised journals and assigns them to categories W, X, or Y. Notably, the highest-quality HEC-approved journals fall into Category W, while Category Y denotes journals of comparatively lower quality. This categorization facilitates easy access to the most credible sources of information for scholars and researchers.

Furthermore, the HJRS operates as a relative threshold-based system. It employs distinct medallions to indicate the predictive assessment of HEC-approved journals, allowing for potential downgrading to a lower category or promotion to a higher quality in the future. Researchers utilize various measures to compare a journal’s quality in a specific subject area and associated subcategories with other journals focusing on the same field, leading to the awarding of medallions.

Let’s take a look at the descriptions of medallions in HJRS used for all national as well as HEC-recognised international journals.

Platinum : The Journals with Platinum Medallion have a nearly negligible probability of losing the “W” Category at any time soon.

How to Find the List of HEC Recognised Journals in HJRS

To find the latest list of HEC-recognised journals, visit the HJRS portal. Now, enter the Journal Name in the search bar. Click on ‘Find Journal’ to retrieve the information you need. If you’re unsure of the journal’s name, you can alternatively enter its International Standard Serial Number (ISSN) by clicking on the ISSN button located above the search field.

If you don’t have the ISSN, click on the ‘Discipline-Wise Search’ tab in the top navigation panel. This will take you to a webpage with various fields and drop-down menus. Select the ‘Area,’ ‘Subject Area,’ ‘Subject Sub-Area,’ and ‘HJRS’ categories to narrow down your search.

Upon locating the desired journal, click on its title to access details such as JPI score, medallion, HJRS category, and other relevant information.

For more insights, you can explore our comprehensive guide on the HEC National Digital Library Program to gain a deeper understanding of this advanced e-learning platform.