HEC Ranking of Best Universities in Pakistan for 2023

Pakistan has built several educational institutions for its national and international students. These universities are providing different skills and professional degrees in the fields of science, engineering, medicine, and the humanities. Students often get confused about which university to enroll in، when there are a lot of universities in the country. HEC also ranked the university based on their performance, which also made it easy for students to decide which university they should attend. In this article, I have also shortlisted the best universities in Pakistan for 2023 for student ease based on HEC and global ranking.

University Ranking Criteria:

HEC ranks the universities across various disciplines, including agriculture and veterinary science, arts and design, business, engineering and technology, and medicine. The ranking methodology employs five essential criteria, each carrying specific weightings that sum up to an aggregate score out of 100, ultimately determining the institutional rankings.

The five criteria encompass quality assurance, teaching quality, research output, financial and facility aspects, and social integration and community development. Each criterion is further evaluated based on a set of sub-components, ensuring a comprehensive assessment.

Focusing on faculty qualifications, research output, student-faculty ratios, and community engagement, the HEC’s University Rankings aim to provide a holistic picture of the quality of education offered by Pakistani universities.

Why is the HEC University Ranking important?

By ranking the universities in Pakistan, HEC provides a platform for students to assess and make well-informed choices about their college education. University rankings serve as a crucial tool in both attracting international students and promoting a country’s higher education system on a global scale. These rankings consider a comprehensive array of factors, ranging from academic reputation and research productivity to graduation rates, enabling students to evaluate and compare institutions based on their priorities. This proves particularly beneficial for students exploring colleges that might not enjoy widespread recognition in their local regions.

Moreover, university rankings also serve as a valuable resource for institutions themselves. They provide a means for universities to gauge their standing with their peers, facilitating the identification of areas of excellence and areas that require improvement. For instance, if a university ranks poorly in a specific category, such as research output, it can strategize to allocate additional resources to enhance its performance and elevate its ranking.

Another significant facet of university rankings is their contribution to educators and researchers. These rankings, grounded in research output and productivity, offer a valuable resource for educators and researchers seeking to pinpoint institutions that are making significant contributions in their respective fields. This information is especially valuable for educators seeking collaboration partners for research projects and researchers in search of institutions to apply for grants or funding opportunities.

HEC Ranking of Best Universities in Pakistan for 2023

Here is the list of best universities in Pakistan in 2023:

1. Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU)

Quaid-e-Azam University is a public research university, founded in 1967. Previously, it was named the University of Islamabad. QAU has links with national and international universities in Europe, the USA, and Asia.

Offered Disciplines:

Physical sciences

Engineering

Biological sciences

Arts & Humanities

Archaeology

Languages

Literature & Linguistics

Business & Management

Computer sciences

Health & Pharmacy

Law

How to apply for Admission?

Students can apply online by registering and filling out the application form. Then tests and the interview schedule are mostly forwarded to the shortlisted candidates.

Global Ranking: 315

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, QAU offers need-based scholarships for deserving students. The online form is available on the university’s website.

Website Link: Quaid-e-Azam University

2. National University of Science and Technology- (NUST)

The National University of Science and Technology was established in 1991 to promote science, engineering, and technology in Pakistan. It is one of the highest-ranked universities in Pakistan and has improved its ranking globally. The main campus of the NUST is in Islamabad, with campuses in Rawalpindi, Risalpur, and Karachi. This institution is fulfilling the fast-growing need for technology and advanced education for the students of Pakistan.

Offered Disciplines:

Engineering

IT and Computer Sciences

Business Studies

Social Sciences and Architecture

Natural and Applied Biosciences

Interdisciplinary Engineering & Sciences

How to apply for admission?

Admissions are now open for 2024. You can easily apply online by registering and filling out the application form.

Global Ranking: 367

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, the university also offers need-based scholarships. You have to visit the university’s website and fill out the application form if you want to apply for it.

Website Link: NUST

3. University of Engineering and Technology (UET)

The next university on the list is the University of Engineering and Technology. It was founded in 1921. It was also the first Pakistani university to offer a bachelor’s degree in mining engineering. UET has a strong collaboration with international universities like South Carolina and Queen Mary.

Offered Disciplines:

All Engineering Degrees

BSc. Product and Industrial Design

Architecture

BBA

BBIT

How to apply for admission?

UET provides an online admission portal, so students can apply online by registering and filling out the application form.

Global Ranking: 791

Does the University Offer Need-Based Scholarships?

UET offers disciple-wise scholarships. The university offers 1455 scholarships to its students. It also includes need-based scholarships and scholarships based on merit.

Website Link: UET Lahore

4. Institute of Space Technology (IST)

IST is an emerging and one of the few ISO-certified universities in Pakistan, established in 2002 to provide quality education, especially in the field of space and science, located in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, with a campus in Karachi as well.

Offered Disciplines:

Aeronautics and Astronautics

Electrical Engineering

Materials Science and Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Avionics Engineering

Space Science

Applied Mathematics & Statistics

Humanities & Sciences

How to apply for admission?

Students can apply online by registering and filling out the application form. The university will confirm their admission on the website.

Global Ranking: 765

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, the university also offers need-based scholarships. It includes PEEF scholarships, HEC’s need-based scholarship, and Ehsaas scholarship for BS students. IST also offers merit-based scholarships. You have to visit the university’s website and fill out the application form if you want to apply for it.

Website Link: IST

5. COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (COMSATS)

The fifth-top Top University in Pakistan is Comsats Founded in 1994, Comsats University was established to promote sustainable growth in Pakistan in science and technology. This institution has gained a lot of good reputation in different regions of Pakistan due to its advanced research centres and highly qualified teaching staff. Located in Islamabad, it has campuses in cities like Wah Cantt, Sahiwal, Attock, Vehari, and Abbottabad.

Offered Disciplines:

Engineering

Science

IT and Computer Science

Business

Humanities

Social sciences

How to apply for admission?

Students can apply online by registering and filling out the application form. COMSATS will notify the shortlisted candidates.

Global Ranking: 651

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, the university also offers need-based scholarships. You have to visit the university’s website and fill out the application form. if you want to apply for it. COMSATS also provides scholarships to visually impaired students.

Website Link: COMSATS Islamabad

6. NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET)

The NED University of Engineering and Technology was established in March 1977. This institution has gained a lot of good reputation in different regions of Pakistan due to its advanced research centres. It is one of the oldest universities in Pakistan, offering more than 108 programmes.

Offered Disciplines:

Civil and Petroleum Engineering

Electrical and Computer Engineering

Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering

Chemical & Process Engineering

Architecture & Sciences

How to apply for admission?

You can easily apply online or visit their admin office for face-to-face information.

Global Ranking: 791

Does the University Offer Need-Based Scholarships?

NEDUET offers a total of 84 scholarships to its students. It also includes need-based scholarships and scholarships based on merit. The university also provides Commonwealth scholarships for its PhD and Masters programs.

Website Link: NEDUET

7. Lahore University of Management Sciences- (LUMS)

It is a private research university located in Lahore. The university provides 18 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate degrees. The university consists of five schools, which are further divided into various departments.

Offered Disciplines:

Computer Science

Science & Engineering

Business Administration

Education

Humanities & Social Sciences

Law.

How to apply for admission?

Students can apply online. They have to create an account on the LUMS admission portal and fill out the application form. The university will notify you if you are eligible for admission.

Global Ranking: 540

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, the university also offers need-based scholarships. You have to visit the university’s website and fill out the application form if you want to apply for it.

Website Link: LUMS

8. Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS)

The Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Science (PIEAS) is a public university devoted to higher education in specific disciplines of engineering, natural sciences, and formal sciences. PIEAS offers BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD degree programs.

Offered Disciplines:

Chemical Engineering

Chemistry, & Management Sciences

Computer & Information Sciences

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Medical Sciences

Metallurgy & Materials Engineering

Nuclear Engineering

Physics & Applied Mathematics

How to apply for admission?

Students can apply online by registering and filling out the application form. Then tests and the interview schedule are mostly forwarded to the shortlisted candidates.

Global Ranking: 390

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, the university also offers need-based scholarships. It includes PEEF scholarships, PIEAS’s need-based scholarship, HEC’s need-based scholarship, MNBSP scholarships, and Ehsaas scholarships. You have to visit the university’s website and fill out the application form if you want to apply for it.

Website Link: PIEAS

9. University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) is a public university and provides higher education in specific disciplines of agriculture, social sciences, food, nutrition, and home sciences.

Offered Disciplines:

Agriculture

Veterinary science

Animal Husbandry

Agricultural Engineering and Technology

Art and Sciences

Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences

Social Sciences

How to apply for admission?

Students can apply by visiting the admissions office of the university.

Global Ranking: 741

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, the university also offers need-based scholarships, including PEEF scholarships. The university also asks for Zakat and Sadqat for poor students. You have to visit the university to avail these scholarships.

Website Link: UAF

University of Management and Technology (UMT)

The University of Management and Technology is a private research university located in Lahore, Pakistan. In June 2023, Times Higher Education (THE) released its World University Rankings 2023 Asia, in which UMT was declared the number 1 ranked private sector university in Pakistan.

Offered Disciplines:

Computer Science

Science & Engineering

Business Administration

Education

Humanities & Social Sciences

Law

Textile

Art and Design

How to apply for admission?

Students can apply online by registering and filling out the application form. They can also visit the university’s admission office and submit their application.

Global Ranking: 801

Does the university offer need-based scholarships?

Yes, UMT offers need-based scholarships for deserving students. The online form is available on the university’s website.

Website Link: UMT

Final Thoughts:

University rankings are an important tool that provides students, institutions, and governments with valuable information to help them make informed decisions about higher education. They provide a way to compare institutions, benchmark performance, identify areas for improvement, and promote a culture of excellence. The world needs university rankings to help ensure that higher education is accessible, affordable, and of the highest quality.

You May Also Like to Explore: