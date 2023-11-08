National Scholarships and Grants Offered by HEC: A Comprehensive Guide

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) allows eligible individuals from all across Pakistan to apply for scholarships and grants in a wide range of disciplines at both public and private sector universities.

There are two main types of HEC scholarships that students in Pakistan can apply for:

Now, let’s have a detailed look at these HEC scholarships in Pakistan based on eligibility criteria, application process, and financial coverage.

The HEC Need-Based Scholarships are for deserving students in Pakistan who are struggling with limited financial resources. These HEC scholarships for undergraduates provide financial assistance to academically qualified students in all disciplines at selected public sector Pakistani universities and institutions. However, the participating universities decide the number of slots.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must secure admission at the participating university or institute on a merit basis for a 4-year undergraduate programme

Those applying for medicine, Pharm-D, and other five-year programs are also eligible to apply for the scholarship. The funding will be provided for the entire duration of their degree programme

Students who are already enrolled in undergraduate programmes at participating universities are also eligible for this HEC scholarship

The Institutional Scholarship Award Committee will review the financial background of the applicant’s family

If a student drops out of the university before completing the degree, they will be replaced by another candidate on the waiting list

How to Apply for an HEC Need-Based Scholarship

Applicants can obtain the HEC Scholarship Application Form from the Financial Aid Office at the participating university or download it from the official HEC website.

Submit the duly filled-out scholarship form and the required documents to the Financial Aid Office at the university only. Please note that HEC does not accept scholarship application forms directly from students.

Secure admission in one of the approved disciplines at a participating university on a merit basis

If the application is approved, HEC will transfer the funds to the participating university to make the payments to the successful student

What does it cover?

The HEC Needs-Based Scholarship programme covers the following expenses:

Tuition Fee

Monthly stipend

This scholarship is for MS/M.Phil. and PhD students to promote local R&D. This project is focused on diversified disciplines belonging to all fields of science and technology, as well as Social Sciences, Humanities and Life Sciences.

Eligibility Criteria:

Pakistani/AJK National

For scholarship awards, the candidates must have a minimum of 16 years of education with no 3rd division or Grade D degree degree/certificate in their entire academic career.

Candidates applying for direct PhD scholarships must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0( out of 4.0 in the semester system), 3.75 (out of 5) or first division (in the annual system) in MS/MPhil/Equivalent.

How to Apply for the HEC Indigenous PhD Fellowship Programme

Follow these steps to apply for the scholarship

Login/Register to “eportal.hec.gov.pk” and prepare your profile by updating all relevant tabs.

On the left side of the screen, click on ” Scholarships & Grants” select “Indigenous Scholarship,” and submit your application for Indigenous Scholarship in your respective category/discipline.

If you want to know how to create an account on HEC E-Portal, click Here

What does it cover?

Tuition fees

Textbooks

Stipend

Other academic costs

The Government of Pakistan introduced this scholarship under its flagship Ehsaas Social Safety Net Programme. With an annual budget of PKR 6 billion, the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme aims to help deserving students with limited financial resources to complete their 4 and 5-year undergraduate.

Moreover, 50 percent of Ehsaas scholarships are reserved for female students while 2 percent are reserved for students with physical disabilities.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must be currently enrolled in undergraduate degree programs in selected public sector universities to be eligible for the scholarship programme.

Applicants who have fulfilled the admission criteria of the respective university and have secured admission on a merit basis can also apply through HEC.

Applicant must be under the age limit as per the university regulations for admission.

Students who have availed of any other scholarship or grant are ineligible to apply for the Ehsaas scholarship.

Students who have secured admission on a self-finance basis in evening programs are not eligible to apply.

Students enrolled in distance learning programs are also not eligible for the programme.

How to Apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme

Students are required to apply for the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme through the HEC Online Application System .

What Does It Cover?

The scholarship programme covers the following expenses:

Tuition fees

Annual Stipend

​The United States Agency for International Development, more commonly referred to as USAID, launched this programme in 2004 in partnership with the HEC. This scholarship programme aims to support academically qualified students who are unable to continue their studies due to financial restraints.

Eligibility Criteria

The student must be eligible to secure admission in a respective degree program covered under this scheme based on merit

The applicant must secure a new admission in an offered degree program at a participating university

The applicant must demonstrate financial need

How to Apply for USAID-funded Merit and Needs-Based Scholarship Programme

Students can apply for this scholarship through the official HEC portal. The application forms can also be obtained from the Financial Aid Offices at the partner universities. Just make sure to submit the duly filled form to the same Financial Aid Office as HEC does not accept any application forms from the students.

What Does It Cover?

The USAID Needs Based Scholarship programme covers the following expenses:

Tuition fees

Textbooks

Transportation

Other academic costs

Other National Scholarships Based on Regions

HEC also offers other national scholarships and programmes for deserving students in Pakistan. However, these are based on region and are specifically designed for the locals. Here is the list of these scholarships

Higher Education Opportunities for the Students of Balochistan & FATA

Prime Minister’s Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas

HEC Indigenous Scholarship Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Balochistan Project

