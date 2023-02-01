Advertisement

Dragon Ball is back in Fortnite, and Goku is too. To collect all seven dragon balls and summon Shenron, you need to win a list of mini-challenges. In this article, we have come up with a quick guide to how to unlock every Dragon Ball Adventure Island location and how to collect dragon balls in Fortnite.

How to unlock Dragon Ball adventure island and collect Dragon Balls in Fortnite

Goku needs your help on Dragon Ball Adventure Island. You can access it by going into the main menu and heading over to the “Discovery” hub. It’s one of the featured modes as of the game update on January 31. Once you’re at the resort, the real quest begins.

Where to Find the Dragon Balls in Fortnite

Here’s a quick list of all the Dragon Ball locations in Fortnite:

By the quest board in the lobby

Beside Bulma near the radar

Use the ship at Goku’s house

Kami’s Palace obstacle course

Room of Spirit and Time parkour course

Beerus’ Planet rock destroying challenge

At the Resort Area once you have all the others

Follow the capsules at the start over to the Quest board. Here you can pick up your first Dragon Ball and speak to Goku. Goku then will guide you to the radar in the center of the plaza. Ping this radar and you’ll find the second Dragon Ball beside Bulma.

To find the third Dragon Ball you’ll want to go to Goku’s house by using the ship beside the resort. Once at Goku’s house you’ll have to fish and prepare the Saiyan a meal before he gives you your prized third orb.

The fourth Dragon Ball you’ll get at Kami’s Palace after completing a Nimbus Cloud obstacle course.

The fifth Dragon Ball is at the Room of Spirit and Time after beating a parkour course.

The sixth Dragon Ball is on Beerus’ Planet and reveals itself to you once you destroy five rocks with Kamehameha. The seventh and final Dragon Ball is sitting at the resort once you’ve found all of its kin.

