Advertisement

Epic Games, developers of Fortnite, is shutting down a melee-based battle royale game called Rumbleverse. The company released the game in August 2022 and now in January 2023, the game is already being killed off. Rumbleverse is shutting down on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. CST. Its developer Iron Galaxy Studios and publisher Epic Games announced the ending of the game just six months after its launch.

Advertisement

Epic is Shutting Down Rumbleverse – Refund will be Issued

The free-to-play online game is a fusion of a fighter, brawler and pro wrestling all coming together. After this February, the game will shut down its servers and Rumbleverse will no longer be playable.

The game launched on Aug. 11, 2022, for the PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC through the Epic Games Store and GeForce Now. The game features cross-play and cross-progression across the different platforms.

Advertisement

Rumbleverse is all about creating a character called a champion and customizing them with creative outfits, skins and physical features. Up to 40 players get dropped on the map called Grapital City, beating each other up until one person remains the winner.

Rumbleverse is currently on Season 2 of its Battle Pass. Players can no longer purchase the Battle Pass. There were two types of Battle Pass purchase options. The Premium Battle Pass had cost 1,000 Brawlla Bills and the Battle Pass+ had cost 2,400 Brawlla Bills that also included 20 unlocked tiers.

There will be one last update to the game, which is now out. The game has unlocked the Battle Pass for all players. The company has removed the in-game store. All players can earn double experience points until the game’s closure to level up faster and unlock more items in the Battle Pass. The game also unlocked the Free content for all players like accessories and emotes.

Advertisement

See Also: Mobile Puzzle Game ‘Pucca Puzzle Adventure’ Releases Globally Today