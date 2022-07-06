HTC silently announces a new Android Tablet A101

HTC brings excellence to life by introducing new innovative smart mobile devices with attractive designs. This time Android smartphone manufacturer silently announces a new Android Tablet A101 that went unnoticed by many. The new tablet accompanies its metaverse-focused Desire 22 Pro. The new tablet has all the entry-level specifications and will surely fit the emerging markets.

Android Tablet A101 Specifications

The new A101 Android tablet will appear with a 10.1- inch display. The design also seems to be classy. Seems the specifications of tablet A101 seem to be very much similar to A100 Tablet that was rolled out last year. The A101 runs 2020’s Android 11, rather than Android 12 or the big-screen focused Android 12L. HTC’s tablet is power-driven by a Unisoc T618 processor, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable via microSD. There’s a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and the rear of the tablet has got a pair of cameras, the main 16-megapixel camera with a 2-megapixel ultra-wide, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 7,000 mAh battery, and support for face unlock on both models.

Android Tablet A101 in specific market

The specification shows that the new Tablet is focused on a very specific market that has less, limited, and specific resources. Resources say that the device spotted was very silently announced last month and is focused on the African market. As the device is marketed exclusively at emerging markets so seems that’s the reason for the silent rolling out of the news. HTC once a manufacturer of the hit pieces, is now manufacturing for just a small market is a bit weird. The tablet with an all in all specifications is a bizarre and strange release by HTC. At the moment it seems to be an unimpressive tablet but let’s see the company’s motive will be clear just after it will roll out the new device.

HTC was once a shining star but since it sold out its smartphone design to Google in 2018, it started going down. On the other hand, Google’s Pixel 5 and 6 were the leading and most liked smartphones. We just hope that HTC’s new tablet flourishes in the market and people accept it. Moreover, we want to see the company bring in something new and attractive rather than giving the buzz words like metaverse.