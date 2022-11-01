Huawei announced nova Y61 with 50MP camera & 5,000 mAh battery

Huawei has recently announced a new device in the budget-friendly nova Lineup. Named nova Y61, this device is listed on Huawei’s global website with its key specifications.

As far as the listed specifications are concerned, Huawei nova Y61 will have a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The waterdrop notch cutout includes a 5MP selfie camera.

nova Y61 has included a 50 MP main camera having an F1.8 aperture along with a 2MP macro cam and a depth module. The device will be powered by an octa-core chipset however the name of the chipset is not disclosed yet. Moreover, as far as storage is concerned, the device will come with 4/6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The device has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery featuring 22.5W fast charging over USB-C. All these specifications are quite powerful but the only issue I see is that the device has come with LTA compatibility only and supports the dated Wi-Fi 802.11n (Wi-Fi 4) connectivity standard.