The race for foldable phones is not going to end anytime soon. Though Samsung and Huawei had taken the lead by launching their foldable lines, it was not loved by users as it had major lacking. Now both the companies along with Chinese tech giants Oppo and Xiaomi are trying to launch foldable phones having better technology. In a bid to do this, Huawei has released patents for foldable phones which shows the upcoming Huawei Foldable Phone to Include Sub Display Strip and Stylus.

Huawei Foldable Phone to Include Sub Display Strip and Stylus

We were expecting it as Huawei was rumored to bring inward folding smartphone having UTG display and stylus. The new patent from China National Intellectual Property Administration confirms this and gives us a possible Mate X look through renders. The sub-display strip is placed next to the main panel and stylus.

This display is referred to as ‘connected sub-display in the patent and it is expected to bring contextual menus and additional app information. The display will have two front-facing cams and there are four camera modules at the front of the device. According to experts, a small display panel will come out from the main screen whereas the bottom will house stylus.

Though it is just a patent and there are only a few chances of it getting into reality. However, if this patent transforms into reality, it will be the first foldable device to come with a stylus.

Also Read: Xiaomi new Foldable Phone looks like Huawei Mate X