Xiaomi new Foldable Phone looks like Huawei Mate X

We have seen tremendous innovation in the designs of phone devices by the smartphone manufacturers lately. From bigger screens to bezel-less foldable phones, Xiaomi new foldable smartphone patent revealed which looks as familiar as Huawei’s Mate X.

The designs approved by the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) doesn’t mean that it will necessarily come in the mass market. However, Xiaomi’s first foldable phone patent displays shows outward fold. Not only is this the smartphone’s thickest feature but this bar also contains the four cameras of the smartphone. There are no specialized selfie camera(s) available, so those cameras will also be used for closeups.

Like the Mate X, at the lower end of the camera “belt” there’s also a charging port that serves as a brace to the right hand while the handset is in the unfolded state. We wonder if the character will use a “Falcon Wing” mechanism like the Mate X.

Huawei’s Mate Xs is very expensive with limited market availability, at around $2700. But apart from its incredibly high price point, Huawei’s Mate Xs doesn’t come with Google Services, making it difficult to consider the only real other competition in this space in Western markets: the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

What to expect?

It was more than a year ago that Xiaomi ditched its double-folding smartphone that has been used by co-founder of the company, Lin Bin. Yet Xiaomi has no folding smartphone to release yet. We ‘re wondering if 2020 will be the year Xiaomi finally markets a folding device like those we’ve seen in leaks. If Xiaomi new foldable phone that could compete with the Mate Xs and the Galaxy Fold, so there would be another (possibly cheaper) option that would definitely come with Google Play Services.