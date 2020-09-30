Huawei GT 2 Pro: Offers a Little Different

Smartwatch is not only telling you the time but keeps you updated and motivates you to stay healthy. This is the reason that now smartwatches are replacing the traditional watches and occupying the wrist of every second person who knows its value. Smartwatches are offering a little different. Recognizing the importance of smartwatch, many tech companies are producing Smart Watches and expand the family by adding new watches with the passage of time. Recently, Huawei added GT 2 Pro to its Watch GT line that is coming with such useful updates.

Specs of Huawei GT 2 Pro:

A sapphire glass surface and ceramic back give a perfect look to the smartwatch. The titanium body adds spices to the look of the watch. The watch is coming with high-end build materials and gives you 2-week battery life. The wireless charging support makes your life easier. The weight of the watch is 52g so your wrist can bear it easily.

Most interestingly, unlike its predecessor, the watch plays nicely with the iPhone. You can connect the watch with smartphones that are running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later.

The 1.39-inch OLED display of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is elegant and sharp that is giving you a premium feel.

It tells you the way to your home with a route back tool. You can get sunrise and sunset times, tide, moon phase and bad weather information as well as alerts with the help of an outdoor assistant. You can select more than 200 watch faces.

To keep you fit, the sensors on the bottom of the Watch GT2 Pro monitors your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation levels. It uses the data to estimate your VO2Max levels.

What I personally like about this watch is that in workout mode, it keeps you updated if you are warming up and burning fats. The sports modes include climbing and skiing and snowboarding modes. To record your trail on a hike, you can use GPS. The watch is coming with more than 100 sports modes along with 17 professional modes and 85 custom modes. Its water resistance feature allows you to swim in the pool without taking it off from your wrist. You can also connect your Bluetooth headphones with the watch. Take calls by connecting it with your smartphones.

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro has 4GB of onboard storage. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is powered by Kirin A1 + STL4R9 processor. The colour options are Night Black and Nebula Grey.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro’s Price:

The price of Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for the Sport strap variant is EUR 329 which is approximately 64000 PKR/-and for the Classic strap variant, the price is EUR 349 (approximately Rs. 68000).

We can say that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is the perfect combination of technology and art.

Recommended Reading: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform is Ready for Smartwatches