Today, Qualcomm announced the new addition to the wearable chipset family, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+. Which are seem to be based on the Snapdragon 429 mobile SoC.

According to Qualcomm, the new chips will come with vastly improved speed and a significantly faster new processor. The chip is also coming with big jumps in performance for the GPU, memory, overall battery life and camera. We are not sure why cameras in wearables but may be new products in the pipeline are there to give us a surprise.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform is Ready for Smartwatches

The new platform also includes the main SoC, the Always-On (AON) co-processor for low power states, which is paired with PMIC, RF for modem/GPS and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth, and RFFE. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 (sans “+”) does not include the AON co-processor. Otherwise, both chipsets are identical.

The Verge wrote in its blog that “the biggest changes are in the processor, which is jumping from a 28nm process to a 12nm one, with four A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz replacing the 3100’s A7 cores (at just 1.1GHz), which Qualcomm says should deliver more than 85 percent faster performance. The GPU is now Adreno A504 (up to two and a half times faster than the 3100), along with faster memory.”

The shift to the new 12nm CPU architecture shows that watches with a Snapdragon 4100 will give up to 25 percent better battery life.

