Huawei Nova 10 Pro Coming with Super Fast100W Charger

Two models from Huawei have been spotted at Chinese 3C certification listing company, with the model numbers NCO-AI00 and the GLA-AL00. Nova 10 Pro model is said to be coming with a 100W charger.

The NCO-AI00 is the Huawei Nova 10 and the GLA-AL00 is the Nova 10 Pro models. According to the official listing the Nova 10 is coming with the 66W charger whereas the Nova 10 Pro will be coming with the 100W charger.

Huawei has released an official an official poster which confirms the existence of Huawei Nova 10 series. Both the models of the Nova 10 series will be equipped with HarmonyOS operating system and 4G LTE connectivity.

according to the reports that we have got till date, the Nova 10 series is powered by Qualcomm mid-range chipset Snapdragon 778G. Though there is a good chance that Huawei may opt for Qualcomm’s some other series of chipset.

The 10 Pro phone comes with 4,000 mAh and will support a 100W superfast charge. It is the first phone to be having the such capacity of recharging brick. In the camera section it will get a quad-rear camera setup with 50MP HD as the main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2MP depth-of-field camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfie camera there are two selfie cams placed in the pill-shaped punch hole on the front-side with 32-MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 32-megapixel portrait camera.

The launch of these devices is expected to be later in June. As the launch days draws closers we will be getting more and more details about the devices. So stay tuned. We will be covering all the news that we get.

