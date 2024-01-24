Huawei Silently Lists A New Kirin 9000W Chipset On Its Official Website

Last month, Huawei announced that its upcoming tablet, the MatePad Pro 13.2 will feature a large 13.2-inch OLED screen and Huawei’s in-house Kirin 9000s SoC. In a recent development, the company silently listed a curious Kirin 9000W chipset on its official website. The worth mentioning point is that this chip falls under the specs of the newly launched Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 tablet. Moreover, it is mainly showing up in the overseas variant. The MatePad 13.2 in Malaysia, Italy, and Saudi Arabia features an eight-core processor called the Kirin 9000W. However, it is still unknown how this chip differs from the Kirin 9000s.

Huawei Reveals Kirin 9000W Chipset. Is It Different From Kirin 9000W?

According to the official Huawei website, Kirin 9000W is tipped to be an octa-core chipset. However, the company has not revealed the details about the new addition yet. The processor is only spotted in global channels like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia. The tech giant has not specified the processor name for the MatePad Pro 13.2 Chinese version also.

It is worth mentioning that Huawei has stopped teasing its upcoming chipsets for a long time. Mostly, netizens and tipsters dig into the details about the upcoming chipsets via third-party software. It seems as if the company wants to shield its progress from eyeing trade controls. There have been no official words regarding Kirin 9000W yet. The company is expected to add more information on the global MatePad Pro 13.2 website.

Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 Specifications:

The highly anticipated tablet features a 13.2-inch flexible OLED screen with 2,880 x 1,920 pixels resolution. It boasts 1,000 nits peak brightness, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. In addition to that, the tablet is compatible with an M-pen stylus with 10,000 levels of pressure and 0 ms low latency.

A circular camera module on the rear panel of the tablet accommodates 13MP and 8MP sensors. Moreover, there is a 16MP front-facing snapper paired with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) unit. In terms of audio capabilities, the tablet is equipped with six dual-channel speakers, providing support for Spatial Audio. The tablet comes with a maximum of 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It features a 52000 mm2 VC liquid cooling system for sufficient heat dissipation. Furthermore, the device is powered by a robust 10,100mAh battery, supported by 88W fast charging. Talking about the software, the MatePad Pro 13.2 runs on HarmonyOS 4 straight out of the box. Check Out: These Xiaomi Phones will Support Satellite Communication – Report