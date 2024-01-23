These Xiaomi Phones will Support Satellite Communication – Report

Gradually, smartphone companies are incorporating satellite connectivity into their devices. At the beginning of this month, reports suggested that the company Oppo will soon launch a new variant of the Find X7 Ultra phone, which will offer support for two-way satellite communication. Another report suggests that the tech giant Xiaomi is also going to launch a new smartphone with satellite connectivity.

According to Chinese tipster Wisdom Pikachu, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to have a single version that integrates satellite communication capabilities. Moreover, reports also indicate that Xiaomi’s first flip-style foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Flip, is also expected to support satellite connectivity. Both of these devices are expected to launch simultaneously.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip and 14 Ultra are anticipated to be launched globally in the second quarter of the year. Moreover, the reports suggest that new devices will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively.

Apart from that, sources indicate that the Find X7 Ultra satellite communication version will roll out in China this March. To rival the Oppo flagship, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also anticipated to debut in China during the same month.

