Huawei Watch Buds With Built-in Earbuds, ECG, and More Launched

Huawei Children’s Watch 5X series smartwatches have been introduced, and they are specifically built for children. The Huawei Children’s Watch 5X Pro differs from its predecessor in that it is removable. The watch has a colour OLED display on one side and a black and white segment code screen on the other, and both are fitted with cameras to meet users’ video call needs.

It is also the market’s first of its sort. In addition to the wristwatch, Huawei has released the Nova 10 SE, FreeBuds 5i Pro, and other goods. Continue reading to find out what this revolutionary Watch Buds has to offer right out of the box.

The Huawei Watch Buds include a magnetic lid, which the company refers to as the Flip Cover design. It features a dependable and smooth precise hinge, and users can open the lid with one finger, making it convenient. The earbuds are water-resistant to IP54 standards, although Huawei advises that water should not penetrate the earphone compartment. The magnetic black box that securely holds earphones has a revolutionary magnetic gathering array that also makes it simple to remove them.

The Huawei Watch Buds have a streamer 3D curved glass encased in a stainless steel shell that has been toughened to 1300 degrees Celsius. The crown and drill-cut buttons are adorned with 710 Paris studs. The 47mm diameter smartwatch is available. It has a 1.47-inch circular AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution. The earbuds, on the other hand, have an in-ear bullet design.

The Huawei Watch Buds are powered by a 410mAh battery that is expected to last three days. Each earbud is powered by a 30mAh cell and is rated to last 4 hours with ANC.