Huawei Watch GT Cyber with replaceable shells and MateStation X are No Official

Huawei was having an event yesterday to unveil a number of products including the latest foldable phone, Pocket S. Huawei has also launched a new wearable – Watch GT Cyber with a replaceable shell and straps. The company has also introduced a new version of the MateStation X with an Intel 12th gen chipset. Let’s discuss the specs of both devices one by one.

Huawei Watch GT Cyber:

The smartwatch is not like the usual wearable. It has a circular body with one dial on the right side, and it can be detached from its shell and straps. Huawei has now given you more control over customising your watch. Basically, it relies primarily on magnets to stay put, but there are also some mechanical parts that lock together.

There are three shell versions – Urban, Sports, and Fashion. All of them have a 1.32” circular AMOLED with a 466 x 466 resolution and 352 PPI. The first and third designs have a nano-crystal ceramic body and 316L fine steel, while the sporty one is made of composite fibre materials. All three watches weigh 77 grams, 59 grams, and 58 grams respectively, and this includes both the watch and its strap.

The Huawei Watch GT Cyber comes with a HarmonyOS-based user interface. It has over 100 sports modes, and the latest and greatest Huawei tech for sleep tracking, SpO2 tracking, and heart rate measurements. It has its own GPS, supports NFC and connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

Huawei equipped the watch with a coil for wireless charging on any Qi charger. The company claims that the battery can last for 4 days of heavy usage. Whereas, the more moderate users will go about 7 days on a single charge.

The Sports variant comes in Black or White shells and costs CNY1,288. The Fashion variant is available in Blue or White. The Urban is available in Morning Yellow or Obsidian Black colours. Both these models are available at the price of CNY1,488.

Huawei MateStation X 2023

The next on the list is the Huawei MateStation X 2023. Huawei first introduced an all-in-one PC in early 2022. Its original version was powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, but it now receives a new chip. The new MateStation X gets the Intel Core i9-12900H, which is newer, faster, and with more cores that bring better efficiency.

The screen is a touch IPS LCD with a 28.2” diagonal and 3840 x 2560 pixels resolution. Huawei’s new MateStation X has 16GB RAM. Huawei PC Manager allows it to seamlessly connect to HarmonyOS and EMUI smartphones.

Unfortunately, the CPU change comes with a higher price too. The 512GB variant costs around CNY11,999 ($1,650/€1,665), compared to CNY9,999 for the previous model. Whereas, the 1TB variant costs CNY12,999 ($1,785/€1,805).

