



Huawei is the biggest name in the telecom industry, as we all know. It has introduced its smartphone named Nova 7SE back in April, and after that, within six months, the company has introduced its new successor dubbed Nova 8 SE. Huawei’s latest smartphone with new features is here.

Huawei is now backing again in the market with its new next-generation creation, announced in China today. The new Huawei Nova 8 SE is a huge success and departure from the Nova 7 SE in terms of specifications.

If we start talking about the phone’s front side, the new Nova 8SE offers a complete 6.53 inch OLED display and has a pixel resolution of 2400×1080. It provides screen resolution with support for DCI-P3 color gamut. Unlike Huawei Nova 7SE, it doesn’t feature a hole-punch design display. Instead, the new Nova 8 SE has a dewdrop notch design display. There is 16 megapixels selfie camera at the front.

As per the news officials, there is no such big difference between the two phone camera features. The successor of Nova 7 SE, the latest Huawei Nova 8 SE flaunts quad camera systems which consist of 64 megapixels (f/1.9 aperture) primary shooter, wide lens camera having 8 megapixels (f/2.4 aperture), the macro camera comes with 2 megapixels (f/2.4 aperture) and depth sensor 2 megapixels (f/2.4 aperture).

Furthermore, the new smar phone specifications are offered in two different models with the standard model with MediaTek Dimensity 720 Chipset and higher models with Dimensity 800 U chipset.

Both the phones offered the same memory configuration with 8GB and 12GB storage. It has a battery power of 3,800 mAh, with the latest Huawei 66W Supercharge technology and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It features under display fingerprint scanner, handheld super night scene and 4K video calling. The phone also supports dual SIM and WiFi 802.11ac.

