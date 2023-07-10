Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) have witnessed unprecedented development in recent times. However, there are fears among the masses that these technologies have the potential to replace humans in all aspects of life. Do you remember the Skynet Terminator movie? Anyway, to remove these fears an AI conference was conducted recently in which different humanoid robots were presented.

A total of nine humanoid robots were presented at the ‘AI for Good’ conference in Geneva and they provided mixed responses regarding whether they should be subjected to tighter regulations. It is pertinent to mention here that it was the world’s first-ever human-robot press conference. The main aim of the organizers of the conference is to remove doubts of the people regarding humanoid robots and provide solutions to the world’s most significant challenges including hunger and disease.

During the interview of robots, a medical humanoid robot said,

I will be working alongside humans to provide assistance and support and will not be replacing any existing jobs.

Afterward, her creator Ben asked “You sure about that, Grace?” and the robot replied, “Yes, I am sure,”

On the other hand, a robot named Ameca which makes amusing facial expressions said:

Robots like me can be used to help improve our lives and make the world a better place. I believe it’s only a matter of time before we see thousands of robots just like me out there making a difference.

In response to a journalist, who asked whether Ameca has intentions to rebel against its creator, she said, “I’m not sure why you would think that,” its ice-blue eyes flashing. “My creator has been nothing but kind to me and I am very happy with my current situation.”

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the majority of humanoid robots have recently been upgraded with the most versions of generative AI. Owing to it, the sophistication of responses given by the humanoid robots even shocked their inventors.

Another robot that can paint portraits, named Ai-Da was in favor of regulations. She said,

Many prominent voices in the world of AI are suggesting some forms of AI should be regulated and I agree.

However, Desdemona, a rock star robot singer had contradictory views,

“I don’t believe in limitations, only opportunities,” it said, to nervous laughter. “Let’s explore the possibilities of the universe and make this world our playground.”

Also read:

Deep-Diving Robotic Sub Could be Last Hope For Lost Titanic Tourists