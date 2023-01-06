Hurray! PS5 Shortage Is Coming To An End

Advertisement

All gaming fans know that PlayStation 5 consoles have been quite hard to find since their launch in 2020. The PS5 Shortage was mainly due to a chip shortage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the good piece of information is that it will be available to purchase in the near future. Rejoice!

PS5 Shortage Is Finally Over!

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan stated during Sony’s CES press conference:

"Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally starting from this point forward,"

Let me tell you that retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are still sold out of consoles. Ryan also stated that more than 30 million PS5s have been sold since its launch. Wednesday’s show was all about two new pieces of hardware for the PlayStation lineup. The emphasis was put on the PSVR2 and a new accessibility controller.

No doubt, the good part is that the shortage is coming to an end at the perfect time for Sony. We already shared it with you guys that the company has the PSVR 2 right around the corner. The point worth mentioning here is that it only works with a PS5. So, there is no doubt that the launch of the VR headset will surely boost console sales too. When more folks will lay their hands on it, it means more money Sony will make. So, it’s a good strategy.

During Sony’s PlayStation presentation at CES, the company also unveiled the upcoming VR2 Support. It gave the world a look at the highly anticipated VR2 support for Gran Turismo 7, the addition of Beat Saber, and a teaser for Neill Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo movie. Last but not the least, there was the announcement of Project Leonardo as well. Let me tell you that it is actually a controller that’s aimed at everyone who can’t wield a standard DualSense.

