MOITT Finalizes Draft Of First-Ever Infrastructure Sharing Framework

According to the latest reports, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has recently finalized the draft of the first-ever Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework. Let me tell you that the draft has been uploaded to the MoITT website. It is also open to feedback from stockholders.

Draft Of First-Ever Infrastructure Sharing Framework Finalized

MOITT will wait for 15 days for any feedback. After that, the draft will be sent to the federal cabinet for approval with desired changes. The point worth mentioning here is that Telecom infrastructure sharing is a wide range term that usually refers to sharing of telecom network components and associated non-electronic and physical infrastructure. Moreover, this concept also promotes:

resource optimization by better utilization of assets

avoiding duplication of network infrastructure

saving time & costs

accelerating service rollouts

The point notable here is that telecom network deployment involves heavy CAPEX and OPEX liabilities for operators and that’s why it is considered a major deterrent for network expansions. Moreover, there are some challenges to licensed operators that need to be addressed. It includes delays in rolling out new network infrastructure, which is attributed to attaining Right of Way (RoW), Operational cost, maintenance cost & Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).

According to Syed Amin-Ul-Haque who's Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, infrastructure sharing will help to enable operators in order to focus on the competition in the service layer. It will also facilitate domestic & Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regardless of the extent of the sharing.